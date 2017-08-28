Engel to Showcase new Technologies at German Trade Shows This Fall

Summer’s almost over, which means it’s going to be show time in Europe before you know it. Injection molding machine manufacturer and technologies developer Engel (Schwertberg, Austria) offers a timely preview of what it will be highlighting at Composites Europe 2017 next month and at Fakuma in October.

Engel will showcase recent milestone projects at Composites Europe in Stuttgart, Germany, on Sept. 19 to 21. “Integrated processes require integrated solutions, and Engel supplies tailor-made manufacturing cells for [fiber-reinforced plastic] lightweight structures from a single source,” said the company. Technologies range from high-pressure resin transfer molding to reactive thermoplastic processes. “New high-efficiency composite processes pave the way for large-scale production,” Engel added.

With its many years of experience in injection molding and associated automation, Engel has developed cost-efficient technologies to make the production of large quantities of fiber-reinforced components feasible. At its Centre for Lightweight Composite Technologies in St. Valentin, Austria, Engel collaborates with customers, partners and research institutions to accelerate the industrialization of new processes.