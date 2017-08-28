PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Engel to Showcase new Technologies at German Trade Shows This Fall

by | Aug 28, 2017 | Daily News, Injection Molding

plastic news Engel emac 280Summer’s almost over, which means it’s going to be show time in Europe before you know it. Injection molding machine manufacturer and technologies developer Engel (Schwertberg, Austria) offers a timely preview of what it will be highlighting at Composites Europe 2017 next month and at Fakuma in October.

Engel will showcase recent milestone projects at Composites Europe in Stuttgart, Germany, on Sept. 19 to 21. “Integrated processes require integrated solutions, and Engel supplies tailor-made manufacturing cells for [fiber-reinforced plastic] lightweight structures from a single source,” said the company. Technologies range from high-pressure resin transfer molding to reactive thermoplastic processes. “New high-efficiency composite processes pave the way for large-scale production,” Engel added.

With its many years of experience in injection molding and associated automation, Engel has developed cost-efficient technologies to make the production of large quantities of fiber-reinforced components feasible. At its Centre for Lightweight Composite Technologies in St. Valentin, Austria, Engel collaborates with customers, partners and research institutions to accelerate the industrialization of new processes.

Source Link

Related Posts

Engel to Showcase new Technologies at German Trade Shows This Fall

by | August 28, 2017 | Daily News, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

Summer’s almost over, which means it’s going to be show time in Europe before you know it. Injection molding machine manufacturer and

Read More

XFINITY Series Teams to Have Flange-Fit Composite Body Option in ’17, Full-Time by ’19

by | August 28, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Part/Product Design | 0 Comments

NASCAR XFINITY Series teams will have the option of using a flange-fit composite body at three races later this season as the series moves

Read More

Quickstep Streamlines Business

by | August 28, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Quickstep Holdings Limited, an Australian manufacturer of advanced carbon fiber composites, says that it is realigning its business to

Read More

Continuous-Fiber-Reinforced Backseat is 40 Percent Lighter Than Steel Counterpart

by | August 28, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Tepex dynalite continuous-fiber-reinforced, semi-finished thermoplastic composites are finding new applications in vehicle interiors.

Read More

Lubrizol Invests $10 Million to Expand Medical Silicone Contract Manufacturing

by | August 28, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Extrusion, Medical, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

On the heels of an announcement earlier this summer that it will invest $60 million in its global life sciences facilities, Lubrizol Corp. (Wickliffe

Read More

Magma’s Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Qualified to DNVGL-RP-F119

by | August 28, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Magma Global (Portsmouth, UK) has completed the first DNV GL qualification of a thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) Intervention Line

Read More

Promise of Mass Adoption of Electric Vehicles Sparks Investment in U.S.-Based Manufacturing

by | August 25, 2017 | Automotive, Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

LG Electronics, which is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, announced this week that it will invest about $25 million to build a manufacturing plant

Read More

Conventus Polymers is Named Distributor of LG Chem in US and Canada

by | August 25, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

The agreement with the South Korean supplier covers a broad range of compounded materials in LG Chem’s LUPOY, LUPOX, LUMID and

Read More

Racing Boat Made Using Core Composite Materials

by | August 25, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

The 2000 Speciale multihulls catamaran has been made using a range of composites from ATL Composites and DIAB, the companies say

Read More

Price Increase for Evonik

by | August 25, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Chemicals company Evonik reports that it has raised the prices for its aliphatic diisocyanates and derivatives. Prices for its Vestanat and Vestagon

Read More

Submit a Comment