Evco Plastics and ExxonMobil Prove Lubricant Improves Efficiency in new Study

There are many ways for plastics processors to become more energy efficient besides just changing out light bulbs in the plant. Following a successful study conducted in partnership with ExxonMobil, the Mobil DTE 10 Excel premium hydraulic oil has been verified as an energy-efficient technology by Wisconsin’s Focus on Energy program.

Mobil DTE 10 Excel hydraulic oil is the first lubricant to be studied and incentivized by Focus on Energy, which works with Wisconsin businesses and residents to reduce energy waste. The planning for this study was initiated and perfected by a group of 12 engineers from ExxonMobil, Evco Plastics, Focus on Energy and Lube-Tech & Partners. The study was completed in April, with full results and validation released in June.

The verification demonstrated a reduction of 2.3% electricity demand in one of Evco’s 300-ton plastic injection molding machines. Overall, the study confirmed that Mobil DTE 10 Excel oil can provide an allowable payback range of between 1.5 and 8 years, depending on operating conditions.