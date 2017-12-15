PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

The Holy Grail—Making Plastic Parts Without Tooling—is Within Reach

by | Dec 15, 2017 | Daily News, Injection Molding

I recently had the opportunity to attend an open house at Interlink Engineering LLC, a contract engineering firm in Phoenix, AZ, that provides 3D design, product design and development, and engineering services using SolidWorks. The company also recently brought in an HP 4200 Multi-Jet Fusion (MJF) 3D printer and will be a reseller of this machine in the four-corner states and Nevada.

The purpose of the open house was to showcase the capabilities of the HP 4200 MJF. Justin Smart, a mechanical engineer for Interlink, told attendees that while the company has no intention of becoming a 3D printing service bureau, it will provide potential customers with 3D-printed sample parts to demonstrate the HP 4200’s capabilities to help make a sale.

Mark Shokut, an application engineer for HP, first explained the MJF 3D printer’s design, which consists of three modular units: A printer, the build unit and a processing station. The modularity and flexibility of the HP 4200 enables continuous production. After the build is finished, the build unit can be removed to let the parts cool and a second build unit can be inserted into the printer. The parts on the first build unit are taken to the processing station while the second build unit is operating.

