HRSflow’s new Gate Technology Enlarges Molding Process Window and Improves Quality of Molded Part

Any time the process window can be opened to provide more optimal molding conditions, molders love it. With its new HPgate, hot-runner specialist HRSflow (San Polo di Piave, Italy) introduces an innovative, quality-enhancing, cost-saving valve gate technology for the manufacture of high-quality parts without flash. Unlike conventional products, the gate is machined on a hardened metal insert produced by HRSflow. This insert is simply screwed into the mold, so it’s easy to replace in the event of wear.

HPgate rids the moldmaker of the time-consuming and complex task of machining standard cylindrical gates. In fact, with the gate geometry already machined on the insert, HPgate eliminates the difficulties associated with cylindrical configurations, including narrow tolerances, large and variable depths and coaxiality between the needle and gate. Equally beneficial for the moldmaker is the hardness of the insert, meaning that a softer steel could also be chosen for the mold plates.