Husky Drives Innovation With new Ultra SideGate Inline Hot Runner

Husky Injection Molding Systems, an industrial technology provider to the plastics processing community headquartered in Bolton, ON, Canada, announced the commercial release of its Ultra SideGate Inline hot-runner technology. The hot runner was designed and optimized for challenging applications with high-balance requirements, such as long, thin parts, and is suited for part spacing as low as 18 mm. By taking advantage of the optional individual tip control technology, molders can ensure that their challenging applications have the best part quality possible, said Husky.