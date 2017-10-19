KraussMaffei Shares its Vision of the Future of Plastics Processing at Fakuma

“The [plastics processing] market is changing—not just the technology, but the business model itself,” said Frank Stieler, CEO of KraussMaffei (Munich) at a press conference today at the Fakuma trade show. “The focus is on energy efficiency and reductions in cycle times, areas where machine builders continue to make progress,” he said. Mechanical excellence—a hallmark of KraussMaffei’s equipment—is no longer enough. The KraussMaffei Group is responding to this shift with some initiatives that it is highlighting at Fakuma, which runs through Oct. 21 in Friedrichshafen, Germany.
In cooperation with an international leasing group, KraussMaffei and Netstal are testing the waters in Germany to determine the feasibility of leasing rather than selling standard injection molding machines. Customers can lease machines for four years, after which they can extend the lease, purchase the machine by paying its residual value or simply return it. Plastics processors often receive orders that have a four to seven-year timeline, said KraussMaffei. By leasing the equipment, the company can preserve flexibility and keep its options open.
