Conventus Polymers Highlights Metal-to-Plastic Conversion Opportunities for Firearms at Vegas SHOT Show

by | Jan 3, 2018

Not only have firearms grown in popularity in recent years, but polymers have found a place in numerous applications in firearm manufacturing. Conventus Polymers LLC (Parsippany, NJ), a distributor and formulator of high-performance engineering thermoplastics, will highlight a broad range of high-performance thermoplastics at the annual SHOT Show, sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, on Jan. 23 to 26 in Las Vegas.

Conventus will showcase polymer materials that deliver high strength and heat resistance, as well as dimensional stability, in firearm components such as stocks, magazines, receivers, rails and other applications. The company differentiates itself from competing material suppliers with its strong focus on addressing challenging performance and aesthetic requirements and by offering a range of unique formulations that utilize carbon fiber, long glass fiber and other modification packages.

Conventus’ knowledge base and custom compounding abilities open up the design window for gun manufacturers, according to Alexander Fung, President of Conventus Polymers. “The ability to offer greater strength and heat performance translates into more metal-to-plastic conversion possibilities,” he said.

