PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

UnionTech Promotes Innovation for 3D Printing Growth at Formnext 2017

by | Nov 14, 2017 | Daily News, Injection Molding, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials

plastic news United Tech SomosToday, industrial-grade stereolithography equipment, at both a commercial and production scale, offers product developers and manufacturers one of the largest installed equipment bases and a range of application capabilities.

UnionTech (St. Charles, IL), a division of Shanghai Union Technology Corp., has been developing and manufacturing stereolithography 3D-printing equipment for nearly 20 years in an environment of intense regional competition. At formnext 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 14 to 17, UnionTech will allow visitors to explore a range of applications made possible by integrating the printing capabilities of stereolithography with an open design philosophy of equipment, materials and software. The company is exhibiting in hall 3.1 on stand C14.

Source Link

Related Posts

MB-Sort Employs Sesotec’s Varisort Compact Sorting System

by | November 14, 2017 | Daily News, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

MB-Sort, Schoenberg, Germany, was established in August 2016 to provide contract sorting of various types of complex and technically problematic

Read More

Academe Pursues Plastics Replacement Goals

by | November 14, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

An inexpensive biomaterial that can be used to sustainably replace plastic barrier coatings in packaging and other applications has been developed

Read More

DSM Sharpens Focus on Additive Manufacturing

by | November 14, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, today announces a new approach for its additive

Read More

UnionTech Promotes Innovation for 3D Printing Growth at Formnext 2017

by | November 14, 2017 | Daily News, Injection Molding, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Today, industrial-grade stereolithography equipment, at both a commercial and production scale, offers product developers and manufacturers

Read More

PPRCE 2017: End of an Era

by | November 14, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

For more than two decades, recyclers and traders around the world have been able to send paper and plastic scrap to China in loads that were

Read More

SPE Names Automotive Innovation Award Winners

by | November 14, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Some of the world’s biggest international automotive companies, as well as a few Ontario moldmakers, have been given awards at the Society

Read More

NeraTek Buy Reinforces GW Plastics’ Integrated Supply Chain for Medical Device Customers

by | November 14, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Injection Molding, Medical, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

In response to growing customer demand in its European medical device and drug-delivery business, GW Plastics (Bethel, VT) announced today

Read More

UAE, Solvay to Produce Carbon Fibers for Boeing’s 777X

by | November 14, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Strata and Belgian chemicals group Solvay said on Sunday they had entered into a joint venture to supply Boeing with advanced composite materials

Read More

Hennecke Buys OMS to Make Merged Polyurethane Machinery Group

by | November 14, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Hennecke has bought OMS Group, creating a leading company in the polyurethane machinery sector. It expects a full merger by the end of

Read More

Husky Strengthens PET Tooling Business

by | November 13, 2017 | Blow Molding, Business, Daily News, Injection Molding, Packaging | 0 Comments

Husky Injection Molding Systems (Bolton, ON, Canada) has announced significant investments in its PET Tooling business. With the creation

Read More

Submit a Comment