UnionTech Promotes Innovation for 3D Printing Growth at Formnext 2017

Today, industrial-grade stereolithography equipment, at both a commercial and production scale, offers product developers and manufacturers one of the largest installed equipment bases and a range of application capabilities.

UnionTech (St. Charles, IL), a division of Shanghai Union Technology Corp., has been developing and manufacturing stereolithography 3D-printing equipment for nearly 20 years in an environment of intense regional competition. At formnext 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 14 to 17, UnionTech will allow visitors to explore a range of applications made possible by integrating the printing capabilities of stereolithography with an open design philosophy of equipment, materials and software. The company is exhibiting in hall 3.1 on stand C14.