New Adsorbent Material Could Slash Energy Usage and Carbon Footprint Associated With Ethylene Production

A silica zeolite adsorbent discovered by scientists from Spain’s Instituto de Tecnologia Quimica (ITQ; Valencia) and ExxonMobil (Irving, TX) ultimately could shrink the environmental footprint of food containers, garbage bags, water bottles and other plastic products. The material could significantly reduce the amount of energy and emissions associated with the production of ethylene by as much as 25% in both the energy needed for ethylene separation and in carbon dioxide emissions. Research on the patented ITQ-55 material has been published in the peer-reviewed journal, Science.
Zeolites are porous materials frequently used as adsorbents and catalysts in chemical processes. The uniquely structured silica zeolite—heart-shaped cages interconnected by flexible elongated pore openings—can be used in gas separation processes, such as the recovery of ethylene from ethane, with an unprecedented degree of selectivity at ambient temperature, according to the researchers, who characterize the new material as a flexible molecular sieve.
