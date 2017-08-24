Mid-Michigan Community College Needs Students for its Plastics Program

The Mid-Michigan Community College Plastics Program is looking for a few good students! In The Chain, the online community of the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE; Bethel, CT), SPE member Adrian Merrington asked for help in finding at least three students to help the program meet its enrollment goal. Merrington coordinates the program at the college.

Steven L. Fosgard, Occupational Studies and Plastics Instructor at Mid-Michigan Community College in Harrison, said that while the program’s prospects are up, enrollment is down, “which is causing some confusion among all of us,” he said. Many of the students on the prospect list, who identified the plastics program as their major, told him they want to get their general studies out of the way first.