New Synflow Technology Features Enhanced Pin-Opening Controls

The newest iteration of synflow technology, synflow3 from Synventive (Peabody, MA), allows injection molders to slow the opening of a pin for a set distance and hold it at any position mid-stroke. This enables control of the flow rate of each nozzle to balance family molds or fill complex multi-gated geometries. Alternating opening profiles can also be programmed, offering the ability to pre-fill cold runners or create differential packing within complex multi-gated parts.

The third generation of synflow was developed with simplicity of use in mind and dramatically increases functionality, according to Synventive. Synflow technology helps molders eliminate cosmetic defects on sequentially filled parts caused by sudden flow front accelerations and stagnations created when the delayed pins open.