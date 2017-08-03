Okabashi Footwear Honored at White House ‘Made in America Certification’ Event

When President Trump invited small-business owners to the White House on July 19 for a Made in America Certification event, among those in attendance to showcase their products was Sara Irvani, CEO and daughter of the founder of footwear brand Okabashi. Founded in 1984, the family-owned company is a perfect example of what made in America is all about: Manufacturing quality products and providing good jobs for Americans.

The company has the capacity to manufacture up to 20,000 pairs of shoes a day in its environmentally friendly, 100,000-square-foot production facility in Buford, GA. Okabashi has created more than 200 jobs; many of its employees stay with the company for more than 15 years.

More than 98% of shoes sold in the United States are made overseas. Okabashi is proud to be part of the two percent, providing jobs and financial growth to its local economy. Since its founding, Okabashi has sold more than 35 million pairs of affordable, ergonomic shoes.