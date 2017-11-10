Pentagon Plastics Hosts British Plastics Federation Tour

Pentagon Plastics, an injection molding specialist based in Sussex, UK, recently welcomed the British Plastics Federation (BPF) and a select group of leading plastics experts to a site tour and industry talk.

Approached by the BPF to host its third tour event, the team at Pentagon was thrilled and honored to be chosen. Attending companies included Tex Plastics, Broanmain, Lysis Technologies, Numatic and Sharpak. Richard Brown, Managing Director of RJG Technologies Ltd., was the guest speaker.

Several people shared industry insights including Sara Cammarano of the BPF, who opened the visit by discussing safety in plastics manufacturing and explaining how the British-industry led SIMPL initiative has been growing and improving health and safety in plastics since October 2010.