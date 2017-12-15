Molding a Successful Family Business, 50 Years on

Many companies in the plastics processing and mold manufacturing industries are family-owned businesses, which can be the most difficult businesses to operate. Family dynamics often cross over into business operations, creating areas of conflict or disagreement. Can the father be a dad and the president of the company? Can siblings, who often have a birth order in the family, have different roles in the business and maintain their sibling relationship?

There’s a saying in the world of family-owned businesses that the first generation builds it, the second generation kills it. That is true in some cases. However, many family-owned businesses manage to make it work and even successfully incorporate the third generation into the company. In 2018, Industrial Molds Group (Rockford, IL), which includes Pyramid Plastics, a custom injection molding company, will celebrate 50 years in business. That’s quite an accomplishment.

Tim Peterson, Vice President of Industrial Molds Group, likes to jokingly say that the reason his father, Jack Peterson, started Industrial Molds was so that his six sons would have a place to work.