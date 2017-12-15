Many companies in the plastics processing and mold manufacturing industries are family-owned businesses, which can be the most difficult businesses to operate. Family dynamics often cross over into business operations, creating areas of conflict or disagreement. Can the father be a dad and the president of the company? Can siblings, who often have a birth order in the family, have different roles in the business and maintain their sibling relationship?
There’s a saying in the world of family-owned businesses that the first generation builds it, the second generation kills it. That is true in some cases. However, many family-owned businesses manage to make it work and even successfully incorporate the third generation into the company. In 2018, Industrial Molds Group (Rockford, IL), which includes Pyramid Plastics, a custom injection molding company, will celebrate 50 years in business. That’s quite an accomplishment.
Tim Peterson, Vice President of Industrial Molds Group, likes to jokingly say that the reason his father, Jack Peterson, started Industrial Molds was so that his six sons would have a place to work.
Related Posts
Takahata Precision Tennessee Expands Helenwood, Tennessee, Manufacturing Complex
Takahata Precision Tennessee, Inc., a plastic injection molding automotive manufacturer, will invest $9.7 million to expand its production
Molding a Successful Family Business, 50 Years on
Many companies in the plastics processing and mold manufacturing industries are family-owned businesses, which can be the
Kroger Joins the Sustainable Packaging Coalition
The Kroger Co. today announced it has joined the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC), a membership-based collaborative of like
Rising Stars in Computational Materials Science
We are seeking nominations for the inaugural Rising Stars in Computational Materials Science special issue and prize. The aim of this
The Holy Grail—Making Plastic Parts Without Tooling—is Within Reach
I recently had the opportunity to attend an open house at Interlink Engineering LLC, a contract engineering firm in Phoenix, AZ, that provides 3D
New ‘Supercatalyst’ can Turn Carbon Dioxide and Methane Into Fuel
Scientists at the University of Surrey in the UK have developed a new and cost-effective catalyst to recycle two of the main causes of climate
How Extrusion Puts Some Sparkle in the Holidays
Just because Thanksgiving is over doesn’t mean we have to stop being thankful. In fact, Christmas is just as good a reason to be thankful
New Finding on Metal Bonding Makes a Splash
When bonding two pieces of metal, either the metals must melt a bit where they meet or some molten metal must be introduced between
Michelman Joins the University of Delaware’s Center for Composite Materials to Evaluate Fiber Sizing Solutions
Michelman is pleased to announce that it has become one of only 55 members of the University of Delaware’s Center for Composite Materials
PolyOne Launches New Hammerhead™ Marine Composites
PolyOne has announced it will unveil Hammerhead™ Marine Composite Panels at the Composites and Advanced Materials Expo (CAMX)