Is Injection Molding Training Worth it?

There is a skilled labor shortage in our industry and there are two solutions to this problem: Hire skilled employees away from your competition or improve your own employees’ skill sets. Each solution has advantages and disadvantages.

Hiring from the outside

This can be tricky. Many employers ask if the candidate is a “master molder.” The problem here is that it only means the candidate attended classes and completed the course. It brings to mind the old joke: “What do you call someone who went to medical school in a third-world country and finished dead last in the class? The answer is: Doctor.” The diploma means nothing in terms of the candidate’s ability to work with others, his or her level of competency, the ability to pass along this knowledge to others and embed this way of thinking in your company.