Upgraded aPriori Software Expands Design-to-Cost Capabilities

aPriori (Concord, MA), a provider of automated product cost management software, has introduced a new version of the company’s flagship product: aPriori Professional 2017 R1.

This latest version provides manufacturability and cost driver guidance for additional manufacturing processes and expands the guidance available for existing processes. The software helps engineers during the design phase, notably to understand the manufacturing impact of tolerances, identify areas of the design that may present manufacturability issues and evaluate features that are expensive/time consuming to make.