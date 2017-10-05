Asia’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

China Huaneng Group successfully completed 240 hours of trial operation of its offshore wind project and thus entered commercial operation phase.
This is the first offshore wind energy project of China Huaneng Group, and Asia’s largest offshore installed capacity project of wind energy so far, according to China Huaneng Group, one of the five largest state-owned electric utility enterprises in China.
