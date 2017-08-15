Carbon Fiber Conference Agenda Nears Completion

by | Aug 15, 2017 | Daily News, Plastics Materials

The 2017 Carbon Fiber conference, Nov. 28-30 in Charleston, SC, US, includes a tour of the Boeing South Carolina plant, a panel on carbon fiber recycling and a pre-conference seminar on carbon fiber in transportation and energy applications.

The agenda for CompositesWorld’s 2017 Carbon Fiber conference, Nov. 28-30 in Charleston, SC, US, at the Belmond Charleston Place, is nearing completion. Registration is now open and attendees are encouraged to secure lodging as soon as possible.

The Carbon Fiber conference, the pre-eminent source of information about carbon fiber supply chain trends, technologies and applications, this year features a tour of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner final assembly line in North Charleston, followed by a half-day pre-conference tutorial by Chris Red, principle of Composites Forecasts and Consulting LLC, titled, “2017 Carbon Fibers Global Outlook: Growth through Transportation and Energy Applications.”

