How to Choose the Right Plastic for Your Project

There are thousands of plastics on the market that can be used for rapid prototyping or low-volume manufacturing—choosing the right one for a given project can be overwhelming, especially for first-time inventors or new entrepreneurs. Each material has trade-offs when it comes to cost, strength, flexibility and surface finish. Consideration must be given not only to the application of the part or product, but also to the environment in which it will be used.
Overall, engineering plastics have advanced mechanical properties that offer greater durability and that won’t be compromised during the manufacturing process. Modifications also can be made to some types of plastics to improve their strength as well as their impact and heat resistance. Let’s delve into the different plastic materials to consider depending on the final part or product’s function.
Related Posts
Arsenal Capital Partners Acquires Carolina Color and Breen Color Concentrates
Arsenal Capital Partners (“Arsenal”), a leading private equity firm that invests in middle-market specialty industrial and healthcare companies, announced
Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Quebec-Based Les Industries Flexipak Inc., Extending its Flexible Packaging Footprint to Eastern Canada
Transcontinental Inc. announced today that it has acquired Les Industries Flexipak Inc., a flexible packaging supplier located in Montréal, Québec
Medtech Company BD Builds One of Largest, Most Sophisticated Plastic Injection Molding Plants in the World
Medical technology company BD broke ground last week on what will be its flagship injection molding and manufacturing facility in Columbus, NE
Husky Sells 12 Systems to Russian Medical Parts Molder
Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. has just landed a major deal in Russia, selling 12 plastics processing systems to Russian medical parts molder
FRX Polymers Announces Appointment of Ina Jiang and Dr.Ulrich Girrbach to Key Executive Posts
FRX Polymers, a specialist in polymeric halogen-free flame retardant solutions, announced today a pair of key personnel appointments as
UN Recognizes P&G Recyclable Bottle Made of Beach Plastic
Packaging can earn a wide range of awards and that’s all well and good, but there’s a globally known organization, the United Nations (New York
How to Choose the Right Plastic for Your Project
There are thousands of plastics on the market that can be used for rapid prototyping or low-volume manufacturing—choosing the right one
Cabot Corporation to Acquire Tech Blend
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) entered into an agreement to purchase Tech Blend, a leading North American producer of black masterbatches,
Composites UK Roadshow Reaches London
The event, held in partnership with the National Composites Centre, takes place on 12 December at Queen Mary University of London in its prestigious
Caravelas Sugar Presents new Green Plastic Packaging
Braskem’s Green Plastic will be used for the first time in packages of refined sugar in Brazil. The pioneer in the use will be Caravelas Sugar, one