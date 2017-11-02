How to Choose the Right Plastic for Your Project

There are thousands of plastics on the market that can be used for rapid prototyping or low-volume manufacturing—choosing the right one for a given project can be overwhelming, especially for first-time inventors or new entrepreneurs. Each material has trade-offs when it comes to cost, strength, flexibility and surface finish. Consideration must be given not only to the application of the part or product, but also to the environment in which it will be used.

Overall, engineering plastics have advanced mechanical properties that offer greater durability and that won’t be compromised during the manufacturing process. Modifications also can be made to some types of plastics to improve their strength as well as their impact and heat resistance. Let’s delve into the different plastic materials to consider depending on the final part or product’s function.