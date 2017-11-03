How 3D Printing Brought the Demogorgon to Life

The hit Netflix series Stranger Things is steeped in 1980s nostalgia, from the retro-synth soundtrack and garish yellow wall telephones to kids on bikes. But it took a decidedly contemporary technology—3D printing—to bring to life the Demogorgon monster.

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, who go by the Duffer Brothers monicker professionally, specifically wanted the Demogorgon to project a 1980s vibe, in keeping with the show’s overall aesthetic. They approached Aaron Sims, founder of visual effects company Aaron Sims Creative (ASC; Burbank, CA) and longtime visual effects artist who studied under the legendary Stan Winston, to create the monster. As Sims recounts in a blog post on the website of 3D-printing technology company Formlabs, the brothers wanted to use practical effects. “They really wanted it to feel like that old-school, ’80s-mentality, guy-in-a-suit kind of thing,” said Sims. This is a fairly unusual request nowadays, given that computer-generated effects have become the norm. Sims lobbied for a hybrid approach that blended practical and digital effects, and the result was a stunning success, as the series’ legions of fans—myself included—attest.