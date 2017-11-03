How 3D Printing Brought the Demogorgon to Life

The hit Netflix series Stranger Things is steeped in 1980s nostalgia, from the retro-synth soundtrack and garish yellow wall telephones to kids on bikes. But it took a decidedly contemporary technology—3D printing—to bring to life the Demogorgon monster.
Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, who go by the Duffer Brothers monicker professionally, specifically wanted the Demogorgon to project a 1980s vibe, in keeping with the show’s overall aesthetic. They approached Aaron Sims, founder of visual effects company Aaron Sims Creative (ASC; Burbank, CA) and longtime visual effects artist who studied under the legendary Stan Winston, to create the monster. As Sims recounts in a blog post on the website of 3D-printing technology company Formlabs, the brothers wanted to use practical effects. “They really wanted it to feel like that old-school, ’80s-mentality, guy-in-a-suit kind of thing,” said Sims. This is a fairly unusual request nowadays, given that computer-generated effects have become the norm. Sims lobbied for a hybrid approach that blended practical and digital effects, and the result was a stunning success, as the series’ legions of fans—myself included—attest.
Related Posts
Hexcel and UTC Aerospace Systems Extend Existing Contract Through 2030
Hexcel Corporation announces that its existing contract with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Aerostructures business to supply advanced composites for
PLASTICS CEO Finds Much to Like in GOP Tax Reform Package
In presenting the Republican tax reform proposal today, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) made the case that the legislation was a boon for
Sigmatex Employee Named Composites UK Apprentice of the Year
Industry trade association Composites UK has announced Tom Rockwood as Apprentice of the Year. Tom, who has been employed at Sigmatex
Huazheng New Material Group to Invest CNY 50 Million in a Composite Materials Project
Huazheng New Material group, based in China’s Zhejiang province and listed in the Shanghai Stock Exchange, has announced that its wholly-
TactoTek to Supply Injection Molded Structural Electronics for Revolutionary Motion Sensor
Suunto Oy (Vantaa, Finland) announced that TactoTek has been awarded the mass production contract for the Suunto Movesense smart connector
Toho Tenax’s Multi-Material Roof Cover for use in Toyota’s Mass-Production Fuel-Cell Bus
Toho Tenax Co., Ltd., the core company of the Teijin Group’s carbon fibers and composites business, announced that it has developed a lightweight
How 3D Printing Brought the Demogorgon to Life
The hit Netflix series Stranger Things is steeped in 1980s nostalgia, from the retro-synth soundtrack and garish yellow wall telephones to kids
Recycling Technologies Awarded for Plaxx Oil
RECOUP (Recycling of Used Plastics Ltd.), a member-based registered charity based in Woodston, United Kingdom, has announced Recycling
Smart Joining Technologies
This year’s event will cover the joining and manufacturing progress of existing and future technologies for dissimilar material body structures.
NPE2018: The Plastics Show to Feature Plastics Leadership Summit
The Washington-based Plastics Industry Association (Plastics) has announced the launch of a new educational event—The Plastics Leadership Summit