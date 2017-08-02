6.9 kg Hummingbird Bike Goes Into Production

The lightweight folding bike went into production in Banbury, UK. Engineered by Prodrive, Hummingbird weighs just 6.9 kg and has a simple three-step folding system that allows the bike to be folded in just five seconds.

The lightweight carbon frame is made by Prodrive Composites in Milton Keynes and is available in four colours with each frame being individually numbered. The Carbon Edition features a beautiful visual carbon frame with the carbon herringbone weave pattern clearly visible through the lacquer.