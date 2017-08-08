ACE Award Winners

The American Composites Manufacturers Association has announced the finalists for the Awards for Composites Excellence (ACE), sponsored by Composites One.

ACE recognizes outstanding achievement and innovation in technology, manufacturing and product development.

‘ACE is an incredible opportunity to see some of the best innovation our industry has to offer,’ said Tom Dobbins, ACMA president. ‘Every year we look forward to seeing how businesses envision new uses of composites and advanced materials to make better more innovative products.’

