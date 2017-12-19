ACMA Announces Winners of Composites Excellence Awards

The American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA) has announced the winners for the Awards for Composites Excellence, sponsored by Composites One. The awards recognise outstanding achievement and innovation in technology, manufacturing and product development.

‘At a time in our industry where disruptive innovation is top-of-mind, this year’s ACE winners have all shown the ability to change composites and advanced materials manufacturing as we know it,’ said Marcy Offner, director of marketing communications for Composites One.