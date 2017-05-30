Aleph Objects and IC3D Introduce “World’s First” Certified Open Source 3D Printing Filament

Aleph Objects Inc. (Loveland, CO), maker of LulzBot 3D printers, and IC3D Industries (Columbus, OH), a producer of premium 3D-printing materials, jointly announced the availability of what they claim is the world’s first-ever certified open source hardware 3D-printing filament.

The desktop 3D-printing industry exists thanks to open source hardware projects such as Arduino and RepRap, and open source 3D printers lead the desktop 3D printer market, said Aleph Objects. Until the announcement at RAPID+TCT in Pittsburgh earlier this month, all 3D-printer filament remained restricted by proprietary or secret processes. At the event, IC3D released a 16-page white paper documenting its manufacturing process, parameters, material grades and more.