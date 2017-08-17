American RENOLIT Corp Introduces Phthalate-Free Range of Calendered Films in USA

The American RENOLIT Corporation (ARC), a leading manufacturer of high-quality plastic films in the USA, is now offering its customers in the sign and graphics market phthalate-free films from its production site in La Porte, Indiana. The move demonstrates a strong commitment to proactively maintaining its leading position, both in terms of response to market and customer needs as well as compliance with regulations.
In just 18 years of operation in North America, the American RENOLIT Corporation has helped transform the US calendered film market, improving product quality and closing the gap between calendered and cast films. Now, the company is stepping boldly into the future with a range of calendered films that contain no phthalates. The new phthalate-free films use a plasticizer that is based on an entirely different chemistry, which has been rigorously researched, developed, and tested over the last two years.
