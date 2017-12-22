Architectural Composites to Feature at Middle East Show

Two manufacturers will present their latest builds and experiences in the architectural composites sector at CompIC ME, a Middle East construction industry conference covering to the use of composite materials within construction, taking place from 14-18 February 2018 in Dubai, UAE.
Dubai-based Premier Composite Technologies (PCT) and AFFAN Innovative Structures will speak on the second day of the conference.
Dr Mark Hobbs, head of structural engineering at PCT will focus on recent works that utilise the full capabilities of a lightweight carbon fiber construction.
