German Company Develops Hybrid Process for 3D Printing With Carbon Fibers

Stuttgart, Germany–based engineering company Cikoni has developed an additive manufacturing technology dubbed AdditiveCARBON that allows the realization of hybrid structures by means of a fully automated manufacturing approach in which the carbon fiber reinforcement directly follows the load paths and the additive base structure serves as support for compressive loading. Composites play to their strengths when the load acts preferentially along the fiber direction.

While conventional additive manufacturing processes permit almost unlimited freedom of design, material properties are so far not comparable to the high load-bearing capacities of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic composites (CFRPs). Cikoni aims to overcome this drawback with the AdditiveCARBON process.