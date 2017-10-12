BASF Develops First Semi-Transparent Polyamide

BASF has now succeeded in developing a semi-crystalline polyamide that allows light to pass through largely unhindered. Ultramid® Vision combines very high light transmission with low light scattering. This makes it the world’s first semi-crystalline polyamide for semi-transparent or transparent components in chemically challenging environments. Moreover, the unique polyamide is UV and temperature resistant, scratch-proof as well as suitable for flame-retardant requirements. Ultramid® Vision can be used in various application fields: It recommends itself especially for parts for visual check, illumination or light design. Ultramid® Vision presents a versatile alternative to commonly used materials such as amorphous aliphatic polyamides, polycarbonate or styrene-acrylonitrile copolymers. The new polyamide is globally available for sampling from now on.