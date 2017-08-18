Bio-Based Composites on a Larger Scale

Researchers from Chemnitz University of Technology in Germany have developed a range of bio-based fiber-plastic-compounds that could be produced on a large scale as an alternative to glass and carbon fiber reinforced plastics.

‘We replace the glass or carbon fiber with natural fibers such as flax,’ said Ahmed-Amine Ouali, research associate at the Institute of Lightweight Structures. ‘Our plastic matrix is a biopolymer of renewable resources. Thus, the carbon footprint in the product’s life cycle is significantly better.’ The use of continuous filaments renders the compound extremely stiff and highly rigid in the direction of the fibers, the researchers say.