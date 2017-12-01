Despite the improvements in the synthesis of artificial materials, research has failed to produce an artificial silk whose fibers are as strong as the natural version, whose microstructures provide its stiff and stretchy qualities. However, in this study, reported in Nature Communications [Ling et al. Nat Commun. (2017) DOI: 10.1038/s41467-017-00613-5], the team took silk from silkworms and broke it down chemically before reassembling it to produce a material with twice the stiffness and which can be shaped into complex shapes and structures such as meshes, meshes, tubes, coils and sheets.