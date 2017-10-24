PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Brazilian Composites Awards Nominations

by | Oct 24, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials

ALMACO has sent out a survey to help nominate the winners of 2017 Brazilian composites industry’s Top of Mind awards.

The Latin-American composite materials association (ALMACO), which organizes the awards, has contacted more than 10,000 people.

‘The main novelty of this year’s edition is the inclusion of the category ‘Polyurethane’,’ said Erika Bernardino, manager of ALMACO.

Source Link

Related Posts

Röchling Maywo Invests 5 Million Euros

by | October 24, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Bad Grönenbach/Germany – The Röchling Group is investing 5 million euros in the expansion of Röchling Maywo GmbH. Up to 25 new jobs

Read More

Cobra International Form new Cobra Composite Structures Business Unit

by | October 24, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Cobra International Co. Ltd. announces the launch of its new Cobra Composite Structures (CCS) business unit dedicated to the efficient manufacturing

Read More

Brazilian Composites Awards Nominations

by | October 24, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

ALMACO has sent out a survey to help nominate the winners of 2017 Brazilian composites industry’s Top of Mind awards. The Latin-American

Read More

A new Dyeing Process for Carbon Fiber

by | October 24, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

A group of Chinese researchers at the Wuhan Textile University (Hubei), Hubei University, Soochow University of Suzhou (Jiangsu) and the

Read More

Venture Plastics Earns IATF 16949:2016 Certification

by | October 24, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Injection Molding, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Venture Plastics Inc., a full-service ISO 9001:2015–certified custom thermoplastics injection molder, announced that it has earned the new IATF

Read More

Continuous Fiber Materials Suitable for Injection Molding Composites

by | October 24, 2017 | Daily News, Injection Molding, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Lanxess says that its Tepex continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites can be used as inserts for the local reinforcement of

Read More

Magna Forms E-Powertrain Joint Venture in China

by | October 24, 2017 | Automotive, Business, Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

To expand its global electrified powertrain offerings and strengthen its local footprint in China, Magna has entered into a joint-venture

Read More

Braskem and Made In Space Expand Their Partnership to Include Plastic Recycling on the International Space Station

by | October 24, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

After the arrival in space of I’m greenT plastic for the 3D printing of tools, astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) now may start

Read More

Asahi Kasei’s Microza™ Hollow-Fiber Membrane Selected for Desalination Plant in Kuwait

by | October 24, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Microza™ hollow-fiber membrane for water treatment from Asahi Kasei was selected as pretreatment membrane for the Doha Phase 1 reverse

Read More

Solvay Performance Polyamides Launches Technyl® Red S to Raise Performance of Turbocharger Systems

by | October 24, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Solvay Performance Polyamides has launched Technyl® Red S, a highly heat stabilized polyamide designed especially for automotive applications

Read More

Submit a Comment