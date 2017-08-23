CAMX 2017 Preview: Composites One

Composites One (Arlington Heights, IL, US) and the Closed Mold Alliance, along with more than 20 industry and educational partners, is once again demonstrating the latest composites processes and sharing practical tips for working smarter, faster and more efficiently.

Composites One (Arlington Heights, IL, US) and the Closed Mold Alliance, along with more than 20 industry and educational partners, is once again demonstrating the latest composites processes and sharing practical tips for working smarter, faster and more efficiently. “What’s new at this year’s event is the amount of composites knowledge that attendees can receive in a limited amount of time,” says Marcy Offner, director of marketing communications at Composites One. “Each demo will be boiled down into a succinct, dynamic watch-and-learn presentation with practical tips and takeaways that attendees can then share with their employees and co-workers.”