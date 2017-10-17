CFRTP Composites From Covestro Stand Out in IT Applications

Lightweight materials are in greater demand than ever – and not just in the automotive industry. Manufacturers of electronic devices such as laptops, tablets and smartphones also want to slim down their products. The advantages are obvious: while consumers appreciate light, thin devices, manufacturers also benefit from lower shipping costs while reducing their logistics-related ecological footprint.

Covestro has developed a sophisticated composite technology that opens the door to a sustainable future for lightweight products. It is based on continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastics (CFRTP) in combination with a highly efficient production method. The company recently received this year’s European Plastics Innovation Award for its composite “A-Cover” for next-generation laptops. The development took second place in the category “Best Lightweight Innovation.”