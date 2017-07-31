China: Carbon Fibre Bikes Accelerate the Upgrade of Sports Bicycle Market

In the wake of Xiaomi’s QiCycle and LeEco’s smart road bike, many Chinese factories are now developing their own carbon fibre bikes.

They are stimulated by a reviving domestic bike market that fully benefits from the growing Chinese middle class and government policies.

Traditionally, China has been the world’s largest market for bicycles. In 2015, the total bicycle production in China reached 80.3 million units, with 72% of them being exported and 28% (22.8 million units) being used domestically, according to figures provided by the Asia Bike Trade Show, which takes place every year in September in Nanjing.