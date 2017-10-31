Chomarat Receives Award for Stitched Reinforcement

Chomarat has received a JEC Innovation Award in the Sports & Leisure category for its C-PLY Hexagonal with visual & structural stitching.

C-PLY Hexagonal is a carbon non-crimp fabric (NCF) with a stitching yarn designed to be visible within the resin and to capture resin colour pigments. The stitching yarn also improves fracture toughness compared to standard NCF, the company said.