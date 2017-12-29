Clear Path to Ultrathin, Fully Transparent Electronic Devices

See-through electronic devices such as transparent displays, smart windows and concealed circuits require completely translucent components if users are to digitally interact with their perceived surroundings and manipulate this information in real time. Now, researchers at King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia have devised a strategy that helps to integrate transparent conducting metal oxide contacts with two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors to produce see-through devices. They describe this strategy in a paper in Advanced Functional Materials.
Ultrathin semiconductor sheets composed of transition metals associated with chalcogen atoms such as sulfur, selenium and tellurium offer exceptional electronic properties and optical transparency. However, to date, incorporating molybdenum sulphide (MoS2) monolayers into electronic circuits has relied on silicon substrates and electrodes made of metals such as gold and aluminum. The opacity of these materials has stalled attempts to develop fully transparent 2D electronic devices.
