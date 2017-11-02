Composites UK Roadshow Reaches London

The event, held in partnership with the National Composites Centre, takes place on 12 December at Queen Mary University of London in its prestigious Octagon, which was originally the university’s library.

These regional events showcase the financial and business services available in each locality and include case studies from companies highlighting how they have used support or collaboration to further their products, technology and in turn, their customer base. This event will include a keynote speech from Robert Dean, Principal Engineer (Structures) at Network Rail, giving an OEM’s perspective of the opportunities and challenges for the composites industry within the rail sector.