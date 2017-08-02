3D Printing Goes Underground

Leveraging existing mature trenchless excavation and environment mapping technology and introducing technical approaches and innovations inspired by robotic space technology, the EU Horizon 202 project envisions BADGER (or roBot for Autonomous unDerGround trenchless opERations, mapping and navigation) as an underground robotic system that autonomously navigates in the subsurface by pulverizing, removing and pushing through the subsurface soil while at the same time using advanced sensing modalities, perception techniques and cognition to localize itself, map and understand the working environment and make decisions on how to better pursue its goals.

The robotic system will enable the tunneling of small-bore networks, support and stabilization of high curvature bores, the automatic detection and annotation of utilities and buried objects as well as the mapping and visualization of the 3D underground space.

The overall robot design of the BADGER is a chain-type structure, biologically inspired by an inchworm. It can be classified as heterogeneous and modular, because it consists of three fundamentally different modules: drive modules, joint modules and tool modules.