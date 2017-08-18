Copps Industries Announces Development of Epoxy Resins for the Composites Industry

These general formulations can be customized to meet the processing and performance specification requirements for wet layup, filament winding, resin transfer molding and other resin infusion processing processes.

“We are excited about working with CompositeTechs to target this high value marketplace with our products” stated Jeff Oleson, director of business development for Copps Industries. “Copps has over 37 years’ experience in epoxy resin formulation for specialty applications. With more than 500 active products in our portfolio and customers in 27 countries, our increased focus in the high-performance industry is a natural growth progression. Our diverse in-depth formulation knowledge, coupled with our detail oriented technical sales support allows us to rapidly customize formulations for our customers with consistent quality and at the right value.”