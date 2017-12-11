Covestro Introduces Coating and Adhesive Raw materials With Significantly Lower Monomer Content

Responsible handling of chemical substances has always been necessary for avoiding health risks.
This also holds true for isocyanate processing. Covestro is committed to continually improving the performance and safety of its products, and above all, to setting new standards in industrial hygiene.
Through continual improvements to the manufacturing process, Covestro has succeeded in reducing the residual monomer content of free monomeric diisocyanates to under 0.1 percent by weight.
