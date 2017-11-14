DSM Sharpens Focus on Additive Manufacturing

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, today announces a new approach for its additive manufacturing (AM) activities. By aligning all its AM activities within the Materials cluster and promoting a partnership approach, DSM can provide customers an open and flexible infrastructure. This will help customers to find exactly the right materials and production systems for their applications.

The new customer-centric organization will build on experience and expertise from all of DSM’s existing materials businesses, combining deep market segment-specific application understanding and expertise in all polymer AM processing technology platforms.

After two decades in which DSM established itself as a major player in the AM area with its Somos® business in resins for stereolithography (SLA) and Digital Light Processing (DLP), the company is now forming an integrated business – DSM Additive Manufacturing. By aligning all of its AM activities beyond SLA and DLP, DSM will offer Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) as well as experience from years of research in Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Multi Jet Fusion, Ink Jet and Binder Jet processes.