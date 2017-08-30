DuPont and Archer Daniels Midland Win Fifth-Annual Innovation in Bioplastics Award

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Bioplastics Division, a part of the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), today announced DuPont Industrial Biosciences and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) as the winners of the 2017 Innovation in Bioplastics Award. The two companies developed a method to produce furan dicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME), a biobased monomer, from fructose derived from corn starch. This is the fifth-annual Innovation in Bioplastics Award, an honor that goes to companies applying bioplastics to innovative, purposeful product design.

The new FDME-producing technology is more sustainable and results in higher yields and lower energy and capital expenditures than traditional conversion methods. Biobased FDME has the potential to replace petroleum-based materials in many applications with high performance, renewable materials in industries like packaging, textiles and plastics engineering.