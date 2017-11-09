DuPont Teijin Films Unveils new Clear Flame Retardant PET Polyester Film

DuPont Teijin Films has introduced a new class of flame retardant PET polyester films to promises to help designers in the industrial, transportation, construction, electronics and label industries provide improved safety.

The new halogen-free, clear Melinex FR2XX series of PET films are VTM-0 flame rating certified by UL’s UL 94 flame classification testing. They combine the inherent polyester film properties.

DuPont Teijin Films business development manager Scott Gordon said: “Traditional PET polyester films are well-known for their performance and reliability characteristics, and this new film type has combined those properties with the highly desired VTM-0 certification.