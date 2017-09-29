EDANA Announces Student Grant Recipients

Nonwovens organization EDANA has named the 15 students and researchers selected for the 2017 EDANA Nonwovens R&D Student Grant. The grants allow students to attend the Nonwovens Innovation Academy (NIA) held in Chemnitz, Germany in October.
This Student Grant initiative aims at encouraging the development of technical understanding and research in the nonwovens industries.
