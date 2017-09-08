Electrically Tuned Polymers for Composites Applications

These general formulations can be customized to meet the processing and performance specification requirements for extrusion, injection molding, thermoforming, and composite processes.

“ARC Technologies has over 29 years’ experience in dielectric tuned polymers and composites for specialty applications. With a variety of active products in our portfolio, our increased focus in the development of high performance electrical materials is a natural growth progression. Our diverse in-depth formulation knowledge, coupled with extensive test capabilities and our detail oriented technical sales support allows us to rapidly customize formulations for our customers with consistent quality and at the right value.” stated Todd Durant, VP of ARC Technologies