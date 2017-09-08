PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Electrically Tuned Polymers for Composites Applications

by | Sep 8, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials

ARC Technologies has teamed with CompositeTechs to promote development of a series of electrically tuned polymer formulations for the plastics and composites industries.

These general formulations can be customized to meet the processing and performance specification requirements for extrusion, injection molding, thermoforming, and composite processes.

“ARC Technologies has over 29 years’ experience in dielectric tuned polymers and composites for specialty applications. With a variety of active products in our portfolio, our increased focus in the development of high performance electrical materials is a natural growth progression. Our diverse in-depth formulation knowledge, coupled with extensive test capabilities and our detail oriented technical sales support allows us to rapidly customize formulations for our customers with consistent quality and at the right value.” stated Todd Durant, VP of ARC Technologies

