ELG Carbon Fibre Secures AS/EN9100 Revision D Certification

The specialist in recycled carbon fibre materials, has extended the certification of its quality management system, in the process transitioning to the latest BS:EN9100 2016 (AS9100 Revision D) standard.

As part of this conversion, the scope of the quality management system certification was extended to incorporate design and development activities. This internationally recognised standard highlights the company’s on-going commitment to ensuring recycled carbon fibre materials are suitable for high volume engineering applications, especially within the automotive sector.