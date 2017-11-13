EOS to Launch P 500 Polymer 3D Printing System at Formnext

EOS is to launch the P 500 polymer 3D printing system at the upcoming formnext powered by TCT as it looks to ‘shape the future of manufacturing’.

The company has sought to address an apparent need amongst its customer base, and provide a 3D printing platform capable of mass producing high quality, industry-standard polymer parts. With the EOS P 500, users are set to benefit from maximum productivity, automation readiness, and a machine able to process materials which require operating temperatures of up to 300 degrees Celsius, per the German company.

“The AM market is currently experiencing enormous change as it continues to develop into a mainstream market leveraging a well-established technology,” said Dr Adrian Keppler, Speaker of the Corporate Management (CEO), EOS.