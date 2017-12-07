EPMA Calls for HIP Papers

The EPMA is calling for papers covering hot isostatic pressing (HIP) for the Euro PM2018 Congress & Exhibition, taking place from 14–18 October 2018 at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre (BEC), Bilbao, Spain.

This includes equipment for HIP, HIP for bi-metal applications (bounding powder solid part), modeling and simulation of HIP, near net shape HIP applications, post densification of PM parts, powders for HIP, properties of HIPed PM materials and standardisation, and sinter HIP.