Epoxy Bonds to Variety of Materials

Masterbond, which makes epoxies and adhesives amongst other materials, has developed Master Bond EP17HTDA-1, a one component epoxy that can also be used for bonding and sealing.

Master Bond says that EP17HTDA-1 does not require any mixing for use and is curable in the temperature range of 300-350°F in short durations. According to the company, it bonds well to composites as well as a wide variety of substrates, such as metals, ceramics and plastics.. Upon curing, it delivers a tensile lap shear strength of 2,400-2,600 psi and a tensile strength of 9,000-10,000 psi. It also has minimal shrinkage upon curing.