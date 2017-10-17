An Epoxy Resin Whose Input is Waste Glycerin From Biodiesel Production

Spolchemie offers EnviPOXY, a drop-in bioplastic material, epoxy resin whose input is waste glycerin from biodiesel production, containing 28% of biocarbon (ASTM D6866).

Demands to reduce CO2 emissions and environmental impacts of products have dramatically increased in recent years. Engineers of all industries are seeking answers in new technical solutions and materials. The right answer is using composites whose biggest benefits are making structures lighter and extending their service life. Let us go even further – organic fibres are getting closer to the properties of mineral reinforcement.